New Aberdeenshire exhibition presents wild cats like never before

Art fans can re-discover cats of all sizes in a new exhibition using unique techniques to bring them to life.

The exhibition at Milton Art Gallery, at Milton of Crathes, will showcase Gordon Corrins’ love for cats of all sizes – from domestic cats to their wild cousins, including lions, tigers and leopards.

Since 2007 Mr Corrins has made animals and wildlife the sole focus of his work.

The popular artist is passionate about wildlife conservation and aims to raise awareness of no only endangered species, but also animal cruelty and mistreatment.

While experimenting with erasing techniques and building up layers and textures he discovered how highlights looked more realistic.

He brings his subjects to life by producing different textures through his developed techniques.

Mr Corrins’ latest originals, prints and cards will be on display at the Big Cat Show until October 24.

He will also be holding a number of meet the artist events in the gallery, with the next taking place on October 10 from noon.

The Milton Art Gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday between 10.30am and 4.30pm. It will also be open on Sundays for visitors between 10.30am and 4pm.