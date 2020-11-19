New Aberdeenshire Council leader vows to return power to members

The new leader of Aberdeenshire Council has revealed plans to restore power to elected members in his first speech since taking the job.

Andy Kille, a Conservative councillor for Fraserburgh, formally took the reins at this morning’s full council meeting following the resignation of former leader Jim Gifford.

He had already been elected Tory group leader earlier this year, which prompted Mr Gifford to step away from the group and sit as an independent member.+

My intention is to ensure that elected members play their full part

After paying tribute to his predecessor, Mr Kille announced his first move as leader would be a bid to give more power back to councillors.

Unelected council officers were given additional “delegated” powers when the Covid-19 pandemic took hold – but the new leader intends to return those to councillors, contending it is time for them to resume “our full democratic role”.

He added: “These democratic processes are the bedrock of our society and their outcomes need to be respected and supported.

“In any democracy, participation is the key, and my intention is to ensure that elected members play their full part.

“The chief executive at our full council meeting on 24 September this year told us that we are no longer technically in the response phase of the pandemic, but in the recovery phase.

“Since then, particularly recently, the numbers have sadly been going the wrong way.

“These peaks and troughs may well continue but the council cannot stay in emergency governance powers indefinitely.

“It has been eight months so far, and the consolidated business committee for example has not been needed, the recovery reference group has not needed to be as agile as we feared.

“So I shall be looking to bring a paper to full council soon, rescinding elements of the paper of March of this year – in which we granted extra delegations to officers – although the peaks and troughs may continue for some time to come, it is time that we resumed our full democratic role on behalf of our communities.

“Our tremendously hard-working officers and front line staff deserve this leadership and support and, yes, scrutiny from their elected members.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank those staff for all that they do.”

We are open to working with the new council leadership as we navigate further difficult months

Opposition leader Gwyneth Petrie of the SNP group said the party would be willing to work with Mr Kille and the administration moving forward.

She said: “We stand ready as an opposition, and are open to working with the new council leadership as we navigate further difficult months ahead for the good of those we represent.”

She added: “Although we as a partnership did hold reservations about a change in leadership during a pandemic, we recognise that it is purely a decision for the administration.

© Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“As the main opposition, we stand ready to work with the new leader of the council.

“As we face some difficult months ahead, it is my hope that leaders, across all political groupings, can continue to work cohesively for the good of those we represent.”

Deputy council leader Peter Argyle paid tribute to Mr Gifford following his resignation.

He said: “I worked very closely with Jim as chair of infrastructure services, and as deputy leader.

© Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I have to say that I have the most tremendous admiration for his hard work, and the complete commitment that he has shown to his role and indeed to the council.

“I don’t think many people really appreciate how hard he has worked, and the amount of time and energy he has put into the role.”

The outgoing leader described Mr Argyle as his “good friend and colleague for being the best deputy that anyone could ever wish for, and for his continued support and sound counsel over these past years”.

He added: “This is a fantastic council, and it has been an honour to work with so many terrific people over so many years.

© Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“When it comes to our staff, we have incredible officers the length and breadth of our full area working tirelessly for the people of Aberdeenshire that we are all here to represent.

“We have an enviable reputation for cross-party working, and demonstrating the very best of collaborative working on many, many occasions.

“There is much more that we agree on than we don’t, and our reputation for putting politics on the back burner and doing what is right for the people who elected us is one that we should defend with a passion.”