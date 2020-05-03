New Aberdeen University research could help boost fish and shellfish production

A team of researchers from Aberdeen University have helped highlight how advances in genetics could help feed the world in years to come.

The experts found many species of fish and shellfish have been domesticated relatively recently, meaning they have diverse gene pools with potential for selective breeding.

As most species produce many offspring, large populations with improved genetics can be bred quickly.

Benefits could include improved growth and resistance to disease.

Professor Samuel Martin, from the university’s Institute of Biological and Environmental Sciences, said: “Aquaculture is a major contributor of food to a growing human population.

“Genomic selection and biotechnology can speed up this process, and recent developments will soon be translated to benefit aquaculture production for many of these species across the world.”