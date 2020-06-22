New Aberdeen University app to support farmers’ tractor safety

Two research groups at Aberdeen University have launched a free app to help farmers stay safe in their tractors.

The university’s Non-Technical Skills in Agriculture (NTSAg) and Applied Psychology and Human Factors (APHF) teams have joined forces to create the tractor situation awareness app, which is called SA Go.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The app adapts the teams’ original situation awareness checklist for a smartphone format, with the aim of making it easier for farmers to conduct routine checks both while planning a job, and just before they get behind the wheel of their tractors.

It also provides practical advice to rectify any issues that are identified.

SA Go is available for download on both Apple and Android devices, and can be used both with and without an internet connection.