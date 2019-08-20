New Aberdeen unit to help patients spend less time in hospital

A new unit which will help north-east surgical patients spend less time in hospital has opened its doors.

NHS Grampian has launched its second Department of Scheduled Admissions (DoSA) at Woodend Hospital in Aberdeen.

Thousands of orthopaedic patients will benefit annually from the specialist admission unit – which will ensure nine out of 10 patients are admitted on the day of their planned surgery or procedure, rather than staying over the night before.

Senior charge nurse in the department Louise Allen said: “It will be a very busy department with 26 consultants using its nurse-led services.

“Each day we will deal with around 25 patients – ensuring they spend no more time in hospital than needed to aid their recovery.”

The new unit’s launch follows the success of one which opened at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in November.

Alan Cooper, acute improvement manager for NHS Grampian, said: “We’ve already seen thousands of patients at our current department and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive so it is something we are very much keen to expand to other NHS Grampian sites.

“In modern healthcare, most people simply don’t need to spend the night before surgery in hospital.

“We took a really honest look at the traditional ways of working and this jumped out as something that really needed to change for the better and the unit in ARI has proved it can.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“Patients staying for an extra night in hospital unnecessarily is not good for them or hospital capacity and can have a knock-on effect for others waiting for their operations.

“The Department of Scheduled Admissions have just made good common sense, and thanks to the hard work of our staff, it is making a real difference for our patients.”

The DoSA units are just one part of NHS Grampian’s efforts to create more capacity in its surgical departments. Figures released this month showed the health board has undertaken nearly 2,800 extra elective operations in the first six months of this year compared to the same period in 2018.

Cameron Matthew, divisional general manager for surgery, said: “These positive results are down to the hard work of staff across the region and the efforts they go to to ensure patients are given the best care and treatment.

“We are far from complacent and will continue to monitor these figures.”