New Aberdeen supermarket to open next week

A supermarket giant will open their fifth Aberdeen store next week.

Councillor Sandra Macdonald will cut the ribbon at the grand opening of the new Lidl store on Hutcheon Street next Thursday at 8am.

Pupils from Skene Square School’s Glee Club will also mark the opening with a performance at 9.30am.

The store features an in-store bakery, longer-style tills with dual packing, customer toilets, baby changing and parking for cars and bikes.

Lidl UK’s Regional Head of Property Gordon Rafferty said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing our fifth Lidl store to Aberdeen. It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we can’t wait to start serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.”

The new supermarket forms part of the company’s ongoing expansion and regeneration plans in the UK and has created up to 40 new jobs for the local community.

Within the last two years, the store portfolio within Aberdeen has received significant investment, including a new relocated store in Torry, which opened in October 2018, a full same site re-build in Bucksburn, and an internal refurbishment of the Bridge of Don store.