New Aberdeen study shows benefits of keyhole surgery for women

New research into women’s surgery has been carried out at Aberdeen University.

The study revealed that removing part of a woman’s uterus using a keyhole surgery technique is a more effective way of treating certain conditions than previously used procedures.

Aberdeen researchers were among the first to show that destroying the lining of the womb was an effective and less invasive alternative to a traditional hysterectomy for heavy bleeding in the 1990s.

Since then, hysterectomy has been considered a last resort for combatting heavy menstrual bleeding, which affects 25% of women in the UK.

Now, in a new study published in the Lancet, Aberdeen researchers led by Professor Kevin Cooper have shown that a modified hysterectomy technique, where only the body of the uterus is removed using keyhole surgery, is as safe but much more effective.