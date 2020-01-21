New Aberdeen SNP group leader announced

The new leader of the Aberdeen SNP group has been announced.

Previous group leader Stephen Flynn resigned earlier this month following his election to Westminster at December’s general election.

Councillor Alex Nicoll has now been elected as new leader.

Councillor Jackie Dunbar will remain as depute leader of the SNP group.

Mr Nicoll said: “It is a real honour to become the leader of the SNP Group and one which I do not take lightly.

“The people of Aberdeen can be assured that we will continue to hold the Tory-led Administration to account at every opportunity.”