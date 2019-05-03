New Aberdeen research examines stillbirth link

A study by Aberdeen University has found that women are no more likely to have a stillbirth just because their mother may have had one.

The study, led by clinical lecturer Dr Andrea Woolner, examined data from more than 26,000 pairs of mothers and daughters.

She said: “Using the fantastic resource that is the Aberdeen Maternity and Neonatal Databank, we were able to analyse a large number of women and daughter pairs and their birth outcomes.

“From our analyses, there does not appear to be an increased risk of stillbirth in daughters whose mothers had a history of stillbirth or miscarriage.

“To our knowledge, this is the first observational study to investigate stillbirth risk transmitted from mother to daughter.

“Stillbirth and miscarriage are obviously devastating for the parents and many aspects remain unexplained.”