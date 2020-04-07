New Aberdeen police dog named in honour of charity

A trainee police dog has been named in honour of an Aberdeen charity who supported one of their colleagues.

The new golden Labrador, PD Charlie, has been named after Charlie House.

The five-month old pup has already started training, heading out for rides in a police van and visiting busy public spaces.

Once her training is complete she will be deployed across the north-east as a specialist drug detection dog.

PC Rob Evans, who is Charlie’s handler, said: “Naming Charlie after the charity who supported a member of our team is the least we can do to say thank you for all that they have done.

“Charlie is coming along really well with her training and is showing a real inquisitiveness that is perfect for specialist search dogs.

“We are looking forward to completing her training and seeing her make a difference in communities across the north-east.”

Leigh Ryrie, children and family support manager for Charlie House, said: “When we heard about a real-life Charlie Dog joining the force to train as a police dog in recognition of the charity’s support, we were so humbled.

“We recently had the chance to meet Charlie when she was brought into the office to meet the team and as you can imagine, she was a huge hit.”

Leigh added: “Our services team work tirelessly to support north-east families with babies, children or young people who have a complex disability or life-limiting condition.

“The team are passionate about this support and assisting these families through very challenging times.

“We are delighted to hear that Charlie has taken well to training and the entire team look forward to hearing about her progress.”