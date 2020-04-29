New Aberdeen mural compared to work of iconic artist Banksy

A mysterious artwork which appeared on the wall of an Aberdeen street has been compared to the work of famed artist Banksy.

The mural suddenly appeared on Leslie Terrace in the city last week, leaving residents baffled.

The piece portrays a young boy in black and white sitting next to the caption: “Here alone not for entertainment.”

A bucket of popcorn, in full colour, also appears next to the child.

Steven Humphreys, 28, who lives nearby, spotted the artwork last week while on a trip to the shops.

He said: “I was just going to Sainsbury’s and noticed it on my walk there and thought ‘that’s definitely new’.

“It looks like it could possibly be a Banksy, on the slim chance that he’s roaming Aberdeen in quarantine.

“I saw a couple of cars slow down as they passed it.”

Steven added: “My initial reaction was ‘well that wasn’t there the other day’.

“I know Aberdeen does a lot of Nuart but I didn’t think anything would be happening right now.

“It’s obviously stencil work and the general look resembles a Banksy piece.”

The artist, who goes only by the name of V2K, said the piece was inspired by the public’s reaction to lockdown.

He added: “When we first went into lockdown, people obviously started stockpiling.

“We’ve got two kids, and one day my wife came home in tears because she couldn’t find any essentials in the shops.

“At that time the media were urging people not to stockpile because it was affecting the vulnerable.

“And I was thinking about the children who are in poverty and who can’t access the essentials.

“It was inspired by the public’s approach to the crisis.

“People became really selfish and weren’t thinking about others who were struggling, so I wanted them to start thinking about their actions.”

On being compared to Banksy, V2K added: “I’ve been doing street art for three years, so if people are comparing me to Banksy, I’ll take it as a compliment.

“But I don’t want people to look at my work and think I am copying them.

“My work usually comes from my personal experiences and my observations of society.”

