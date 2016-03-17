New Aberdeen McDonald’s expected to be completed by May

by Andy McLaren,
A new McDonald's at Kittybrewster Retail Park is expected to be complete in May.

The creation of a new fast-food restaurant at an Aberdeen retail park is expected to be complete in May.

And it’s expected the new McDonald’s, situated at Kittybrewster Retail Park, will open its doors shortly after.

It comes after McDonald’s previously said it had hoped to open the new premises in July last year as part of its six-month building programme.

The two-floor restaurant with a drive-through will create 75 jobs.

David McLay, partner at property management company Workman LLP, who are assisting with the project, said: “The handover will be in May or June.

“The groundworks and creation of roadways are now underway.”

