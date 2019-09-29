New Aberdeen learning hub creates focal point for teachers

A new £100,000 learning hub has been launched in Aberdeen.

The facility was set up as a meeting point for teachers, early years professionals, practitioners and academics involved in improving the lives of children and young people.

Training will be delivered from the new hub at Aberdeen University which will often also be accessible online.

The Northern Alliance invested £100,000 into the facility.

It has been launched in the same week as the Scottish Learning Festival, an annual conference for educational practitioners across Scotland.

Laurence Findlay, interim lead of the alliance and director of education and children’s services for Aberdeenshire Council, said: “We are so pleased to be launching this fantastic new facility in time for the Scottish Learning Festival.

“Colleagues will be able to enjoy live streaming sessions from Glasgow this week as well as networking with colleagues and enjoying tailored training opportunities here in Aberdeen.”

The learning hub will also be available for people to book collaborative learning opportunities.

The hub can be booked by emailing northern alliancelearninghub@abdn.ac.uk