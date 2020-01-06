New Aberdeen housing development could lead to £100m boost for city

A proposed Aberdeen development of more than 500 homes could bring £100 million of new investment if it is approved.

According to an economic impact report into the Cloverhill scheme in Bridge of Don it will create 40 new jobs as well as 290 construction posts.

The document also said would complete £12.8 million with developer contributions of around £3.9 million would pay for improvements to schools, leisure facilities and other local infrastructure.

Around 165 of the 550 homes at Cloverhill would affordable housing and there would also be community, sports and retail facilities and open space.

Almost half of the 23-acre site will be open space, landscaping and parkland.

Cognito Oak LLP, a partnership between HBD and Wraith Real Estate, is behind the project and claims their proposed site is ideal for such a development.

A pre-determination hearing on the proposals will be held on January 15.

It has been arranged as the plans are a “significant departure from the local development plan”, according to Aberdeen City Council.