New Aberdeen foodbank boss urges public to keep donating essentials

The new chief executive of an Aberdeen foodbank has urged the public to continue donating essentials during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lisa Duthie was announced as the chief executive of CFINE earlier this month.

She replaced Dave Simmers, who retired after being involved with the charity for 26 years.

Now, Lisa is urging the public to continue donating to CFINE as part of the AC2U partnership.

It is one of the four charities involved in the campaign, which is supported by the Evening Express and Original FM.

The charity has partnered up with Social Bite, Aberdeen Foyer and Aberdeen Cyrenians to help people struggling in the north-east.

The aim is to get as many essentials delivered across the north-east as possible each day.

Lisa said: “Last week we delivered 1,000 food parcels, which equates to 35,714 meals, across Aberdeen.

“This week has already been hectic so we know those numbers will increase. Week by week, we’re seeing an increase in demand.

“The things we are always desperate for are toiletries, such as nappies which people are still struggling to get and household cleaning items such as washing powder which is a big expense for some of the people we support.

“And we are always looking for store cupboard items such as pasta and tins of soup and things like that.

“We’re getting through so much of it at the moment that it needs to be constantly replenished.”

While access to CFINE’s foodbanks service has been temporarily stopped across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, the charity is focusing its efforts on delivering free food, toiletries and sanitary product parcels directly to people’s homes, with the support partner organisations and a growing bank of volunteers.

Lisa added: “We’d like to say a big thank you to our supporters, it’s because of them we’ve been able to do as much as we have.

“We’re asking them to keep the donations coming and to keep working with us throughout this difficult period.

“Donations can be dropped off at supermarkets or people can come and drop them off with us, but we would ask that they phone first. We’re trying to limit the number of people that we have in our buildings at the moment.

“People can arrange to drop things off or they can make a monetary donation on our website and we can order in the stuff directly.

“It’s been lovely to see how everybody has pulled together, it’s quite overwhelming.

“But we need to keep going and to keep working with our supporters to meet the demand.”

CFINE, Social Bite, Aberdeen Foyer and Aberdeen Cyrenians are appealing for non-perishable food as well as cleaning products, hygiene products and nappies to be donated.

They can be handed in at Sainsbury’s at Berryden, Asda at Middleton Park in Bridge of Don and the Tesco stores at Wellington Road and in Westhill.

On her new role, Lisa added: “I have enjoyed it and it’s been amazing to see the team pull together, but I am also looking forward to normal life resuming and to see the full complement of our support services back up and running.

“We’re anticipating that demand for our services will continue as we move past the pandemic, so we will continue to need supporters.”

How to donate

Online cash donations – https://app.donorfy.com/donate/3YSBIBZ3Z8/Coronavirusappeal

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/donate/638083983420648/

Phone – text ‘AC2U’ to 70085 to donate £5 Anyone able to supply food should email: ICanHelp@AC2U.org

For the Amazon wishlist go to: http://amzn.eu/8sbJELp – please email ICanHelp@ac2u.org to notify when a purchase is made and advise of delivery estimation so staff are available to accept donations

Shopping deliveries can be sent to 62 Summer Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1SD

To apply for assistance

Applications can be made through www.AC2U.org or 0300 303 0903 (option 8)