New Aberdeen financial technology firm secures six-figure investment

An Aberdeen financial technology business has attracted a UK-wide customer base and secured a significant six-figure investment in the first 12 months since its launch.

FinQ Business Solutions, which was set up by Russell Jaques in January 2020 after his previous employer went into administration, has enjoyed a strong start with a quarter of a million pounds in contract wins in the first financial year and a further £1.5million in the pipeline.

The business specialises in financial automation software to streamline business management systems, including purchase to pay (P2P) and order to cash credit management.

Mr Jaques has created a consortium with two established city businesses – Acumen Accountants & Advisors and IT specialists Dynamic Edge.

Acumen directors, Ross Murray and Steven McKenzie, along with Dynamic Edge’s Rob Hamilton and Stuart Winterburn have privately invested a joint six-figure sum to support the launch and growth of FinQ Business Solutions.

The agreement ensures FinQ has access to a resource pool of around 200 staff across the UK, including Aberdeen, Inverness, Dundee, Stirling, Guilford and Fareham.

The first 12 months have seen the business sign three-year contracts with a number of large UK businesses, including textiles firm Johnstons of Elgin.

Mr Jaques, who has a background in IT and financial technology, said: “2020 certainly wasn’t the easiest year to launch a fintech new start but the support of Acumen and Dynamic Edge was a superb boost to help the business get off the ground and be in a stronger position for the year ahead.

“The collaboration ensures our customers not only have access to our automation knowledge, but also Acumen’s financial processes, while Dynamic Edge is supporting the implementation, integration and support side.

“The trio of expertise is a superb accolade for FinQ and a huge benefit to our customers.

“Securing a number of UK-wide clients has placed us ahead of our first-year goals and we are delighted to be working with some really established and well-known firms such as Johnstons of Elgin.

“We are targeting a £1million turnover in three years so we have certainly made a decent start towards that goal.”

Stuart Winterburn, managing director of Dynamic Edge, added: “It was a simple investment decision for the four of us.

“With the skill set that Dynamic Edge and Acumen bring, along with the experience Russell has in this market, FinQ has the potential to grow into a large UK business in a fairly short period of time.

“Utilising the joint resources of Acumen and Dynamic Edge, it allowed us to keep our costs relatively low while being able to speak to some of the largest companies in the UK.”