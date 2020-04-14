New Aberdeen FC signing helps spread smiles around north-east

Aberdeen Football Club is celebrating a new arrival just in time for their 117th birthday.

Miller the Bear has been signed to the team as part of their mission to spread positivity through their Still Standing Free campaign.

To mark the club’s anniversary, 117 cuddly bears will be given to NHS workers and children in need across the region.

The first batch of bears will be delivered by Niall McGinn to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary later today as a token of the club’s appreciation for the hard work of the NHS during this time.

The cuddly bear will then be travelling around Aberdeen and the Shire to help Aberdeen FC Community Trust spread joy to isolated children and families during lockdown.

Miller will adventure through the north-east and any child who stumbles on him during his adventure is welcome to give him a new home and lots of love.

Miller said: “My name is Miller Bear and I’m looking for a new home and some cuddles.

“I hope I brighten up your day as we all need cheering up just now.

“Aberdeen Football Club celebrates its 117th birthday today and is giving away 117 bears, just like me, across the city and shire. Some of my friends are travelling all the way to Peterhead to find new homes.

“While others are being dropped off at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to bring a smile to the faces of the amazing NHS staff who are working round the clock to care the sick.”

The bear added: “I’m a token of the Club’s love and appreciation for fans and the wider community. I really hope I make your day special.

“Maybe one day, we can go to Pittodrie together.”

