New Aberdeen exhibition will highlight work of Polish citizens during WW2

An exhibition will be held in Aberdeen to highlight the work of Polish citizens during the Second World War.

The Fighting and Suffering event will take place from September 9 until September 23 and has been organised by the Polish Association Aberdeen.

Dr Slawek Laniecki – a historian from Kazimierz Wielki University – and author Jenny Robertson will give a talk on the launch date.

It takes place at Aberdeen Central Library on Rosemount Viaduct at 6pm.

The exhibition has been arranged to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the Second World War. Around six million Polish citizens perished during the war – about a fifth of the country’s population.

A statement from the association said: “The history of World War Two has been dominated by narratives of suffering, victimisation, displacement and death, as much in Poland as elsewhere.

“But frequently forgotten are the stories of hope and survival of thousands of Poles, who escaped the terror of war and found safe haven in distant and often exotic lands such as France, the United Kingdom, India, Africa or even Mexico.”