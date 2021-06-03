New Aberdeen SNP deputy leader keen for ‘holistic’ approach to rebuilding city after Covid

The new deputy leader of the Aberdeen SNP wants a more “holistic” approach the regeneration of the city after the pandemic, as he takes on the role for the second time.

Councillor David Cameron has been voted in as Councillor Alex Nicoll’s number two, after the recent Scottish election.

Councillor Jackie Dunbar has stepped down from the role having been elected Aberdeen Donside MSP.

And Mr Cameron, who was previously group deputy leader in 2015, said he was “delighted” to have the opportunity to help lead the group into next year’s local election.

“We will have to put together a manifesto to hopefully make life better for the people of Aberdeen, in an affordable way.

“We probably need, while drawing up our plans, to think more holistically.

“A lot of things that have been happening in the last four years has been individual projects – ok, as part of the masterplan – put we need to pull it together.

“When the masterplan was approved in 2015, there was no question about my support for it, as an opposition councillor.

“We need to be thinking about a holistic approach to move Aberdeen forward after Covid.

“We appear to have survived the downturn of oil better than most would have thought – but it obviously had a major effect which needs to be factored in.”

Mr Cameron’s predecessor, Mrs Dunbar, is to split her time between Holyrood and the Town House over the next 11 months, donating her council wage to charity for the duration.

Fellow SNP Councillor Audrey Nicoll – now Aberdeen South and North Kincardine MSP – and new Conservative list MSP Councillor Douglas Lumsden are also to keep both jobs.

Mr Lumsden also will not pocket his pay cheque, with local charities to benefit from the former council co-leader’s wage.

He said it was “only right” to continue as an Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee member given the cost of a by-election.

In Aberdeenshire, SNP councillor Karen Adam will relinquish her role to “focus entirely” on her new job as Banffshire And Buchan Coast MSP.