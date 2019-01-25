New Aberdeen depute provost by March as Donnelly quits

A new depute provost is expected to be appointed in March, according to council leaders.

Conservative councillor Alan Donnelly, 64, resigned from the post with immediate effect yesterday, after being charged over an alleged sexual assault.

The alleged incident took place at a civic function on Holburn Street following a remembrance event in November last year.

Opposition leaders have said the issue could be brought before an urgent business committee, however, council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said this must be called by the chief executive.

Mr Lumsden said Mr Donnelly will be replaced in his role at a meeting of all councillors on March 4, with the post remaining vacant until then.

He said: “A report will come to the full council meeting on March 4 with a nomination and I would imagine the opposition would put forward someone too. It’s still for us to decide who we will put forward.

“We’ve got some options that we’re mulling over just now and we could potentially make other changes in other committees.”

However, opposition colleagues have called for the issue to be resolved at an urgent business committee.

But SNP group leader Stephen Flynn said: “Councillor Donnelly was appointed depute provost at an urgent business meeting in 2017.

“If the administration so wished, they could call such a meeting tomorrow and appoint his replacement. This delay in appointing to a civic post seems unnecessary.”

The ruling administration has a wafer-thin single member majority over the opposition groups.

If the Conservative councillor was also removed from the ruling administration, this would likely lead to a complete overhaul of the local authority’s committees, tipping the balance in favour of opposition members.

In a statement released yesterday, Mr Donnelly maintained his innocence and said he would be making no further comment at this time.

The Conservative Party suspended him when the allegations came to light but Mr Donnelly remains within the ruling Labour, Conservative and independent coalition.