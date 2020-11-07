New Aberdeen councillor ‘thankful’ to get opportunity to help people

Aberdeen’s newest councillor said helping people was her “bread and butter” as she thanked those who voted for her.

Scottish National Party (SNP) candidate Miranda Radley has been elected as councillor for the Kincorth/Nigg/Cove ward, after a by-election was held on Thursday, with the count taking place yesterday.(Friday)

The seat was vacant following former councillor Stephen Flynn’s election as MP for Aberdeen South at the last general election.

There was 10 candidates hoping to be elected into the position, with Ms Radley receiving 1,661 votes.

Miranda said: “I’m so thankful for everyone who came out and voted, and thankful I was successful. I’m very happy, it was very important for us to win this seat, providing a good opposition to the administration is very important.

“My main reason for standing for election was to help people, at the end of the day that’s my bread and butter, that’s what I am to do as an elected councillor. Obviously it will be a good opportunity to provide that opposition to the administration but I’m really thankful I get the opportunity to help people.”

With the coronavirus pandemic going on, she said she wasn’t able to campaign in the way that prospective candidates would normally, but maintained good contact with residents.

Miranda said: “It’s been a different election, we’ve not been outdoor knocking which we’d usually do in abundance. We’ve had to keep it very low-key with leaflets and literature but it was good, I got a good reaction from voters, lots of people emailing me and getting in touch.

“I’ll try and deliver on my election promises, that’s something that’s really important to me, and represent the people that elected me.”

Councillor Alex Nicoll, SNP group leader, added: “The SNP made the decision early on that we would not be knocking on doors given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic which made this by-election all the more challenging but it is clear that people are continuing to put their faith in us to represent them to the best of our abilities.

“The people of Kincorth, Nigg and Cove have today rejected the Tories and rejected the ruling administration once again and I would hope that they would reflect on that as we move forward.”

Miranda will join Councillor Sarah Duncan, Councillor Alex Nicoll and Councillor Philip Sellar in representing the ward.