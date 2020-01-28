New Aberdeen council asbestos policy set to be approved

A new council policy for dealing with asbestos is to be rubber-stamped by councillors next week.

Members of Aberdeen City Council’s staff governance committee have been urged to approve the asbestos health and safety policy at the meeting on Monday.

Asbestos was banned in the UK in 2000 following the discovery of a link between the material and health conditions including lung cancer.

If it is approved, the policy would result in the creation of a new asbestos management plan, and all information on the presence of asbestos would be provided to those who would be affected by it.

Asbestos education training and equipment would also be provided.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

All incidents and near misses would be recorded by the council as part of the new policy.

Any materials would be presumed to contain asbestos unless there is strong evidence suggesting otherwise.

A report to the committee reads: “A revised asbestos policy and asbestos management plan provides the framework for all asbestos work at Aberdeen City Council and is essential to achieve compliance corporately in the area of asbestos management.

“The policy clarifies the roles and overarching responsibilities for asbestos management.”