New Aberdeen community’s summer festival will help support planned school

A new Aberdeen community is to hold its first ever summer event later this month.

The Countesswells summer festival will feature live music, local food and drink stalls, activities for children and a treasure hunt.

It takes place on Saturday August 17 between 11am and 4pm. Although it is a free festival, organisers hope to use it as a fundraiser for the fledgling community’s new primary school.

Project director Ryan Swan said: “We currently have a class of 32 Countesswells children who will have been taught up until now at Airyhall Primary.

“With numbers going up, they are set to move to Hazlewood School after summer to continue their learning, as the new Countesswells Primary School begins development on site.

“We thought this would be a great opportunity to raise some funds for the school which will go into buying arts and crafts materials and the like for the children to enjoy.”