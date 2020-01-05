New Aberdeen community centre project hits £500,000 milestone

An Aberdeen project to build a community centre has raised more than £500,000 pounds – reaching its funding goal.

Seaton Community Church was transferred ownership of a former council works depot on School Road in September last year.

The organisation unveiled plans to create a one-and-a-half-storey community centre, allowing it to host and develop a wide variety of activities.

After breaking ground in September, the group has now raised £510,000 through a series of events, grants and donations from generous benefactors.

Now, with the building windproof and watertight, Pastor Barry Douglas of Seaton Community Church hopes that by this time next year the centre will be up and running.

He said: “Raising more than half a million in just eight months is beyond my wildest dreams but the support we have had from the community for this project is unbelievable.

“I am hoping we get the total up to £550,000 but the various community groups have been very generous because Seaton is a regeneration area and they see that this project would bring value to people’s lives.

“With all the investment so far, it has been thoroughly enjoyable to see how much progress has been made on the site.”

The community hub will give the organisation the chance to expand its services, which currently include tackling loneliness, promoting parenting and life skills, encouraging children to exercise and delivering hot meal services during school holidays.

In addition, the church has also been in talks with various local groups about using the space, including a drugs and alcohol recovery team.

Pastor Douglas has been enjoying seeing the site transformed from a disused depot to a worthwhile community centre. He said: “Our vision is coming alive and all our youth groups are becoming more excited about it.

“The dream is to open the centre six to seven days a week and I cannot see why we wouldn’t be able to do that.

“We have reached two goals this year: raising half-a-million pounds and, on top of that, the building is now wind and watertight so we can come back in the New Year and keep cracking on with the building works.”

Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen councillor Ross Grant said: “It’s certainly no mean feat to raise such a significant amount of money and the proposals developed by the church have to be commended.

“Going forward, it will make a huge difference and I hope the hub will become a focal point for residents of all backgrounds to come to.”