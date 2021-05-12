New Aberdeen City Council co-leader to be appointed on Thursday

Aberdeen City Council will elect a new co-leader at a special meeting on Thursday afternoon, it has been confirmed.

Conservative group leader Douglas Lumsden is stepping back from the role after being elected as a north-east regional MSP at last week’s Scottish Parliament election.

A new co-leader to serve alongside Labour’s Jenny Laing is to be appointed, but requires a vote by elected members.

The council’s urgent business committee will meet at 1pm on Thursday to decide who fills the role.

The Conservative group had nominated council business manager Ryan Houghton, and had notified the council of his appointment as group leader.

However, the George Street/Harbour councillor withdrew his bid to become co-leader

Front-runners for the top job are understood to include Lower Deeside councillor Philip Bell and John Wheeler of the Kingswells, Sheddocksley and Summerhill ward, who is also the council’s education convener.

As well as being co-leader, Mr Lumsden was also convener of the city growth and resources committee and vice-convener of the capital programme committee – meaning councillors will also be required to vote on who is to fill those roles.

A report, which will go before the urgent business committee tomorrow, reads: “Any appointment to the roles of co-leader, convener or vice-convener require a decision of elected members.

“Given the nature of these senior councillor roles, the committee is requested to consider making replacement appointments to those roles.”

SNP councillors Audrey Nicoll and Jackie Dunbar were also elected as MSPs last week, representing Aberdeen South and North Kincardine and Aberdeen Donside respectively.

Mr Lumsden, Mrs Nicoll and Mrs Dunbar continue to sit on a number of committees, and the decision to replace them in those positions lies with their respective groups.