New Aberdeen chipper wins prestigious award

An Aberdeen fish and chip shop has been given a prestigious industry award only eight weeks after it opened.

Low’s Traditional Fish & Chips has been recognised by the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) for serving high-quality food at its new Berryden Road site.

To qualify, the shop was inspected by an assessor who rated the business on its presentation, standards of hygiene and cleanliness, staff training and frying skills.

The trade body has now awarded the business with the NFFF Fish & Chip Quality Award.

Alex Walker, the joint owner of the Berryden-based shop, said: “The past year has been incredible, from enjoying a successful opening at our site in Berryden to all our achievements at the Westhill shop which included being crowned Scotland number one fish and chip shop for 2019.

“David Low and I would like to thank all our staff, suppliers and customers.”