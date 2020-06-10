New Aberdeen bus routes revealed as section of Union Street closes

A number of changes to bus services in Aberdeen have been announced.

The changes will take effect from Friday and are a result of the closure of Union Street between Bridge Street and Market Street.

From that date, the diversions currently in place will be used 24 hours a day.

Routes affected include the 1, 2, 3, 11, 12, 13, 15, 17A, 172, 19, 20, 23, X27 and 40.

During the diversion, bus stops on Bridge Street, Guild Street and the Bon Accord Centre will be used.

A temporary bus stop will be added on to Market Street for services 3, 12 and 20.

Buses heading east down Union Street will turn right into Bridge Street, left into Wapping Street and follow the one-way system around Guild Street, eventually turning

right on to Union Street.

The service 20 heading to Torry will turn left into Market Street missing out Guild Street.

On the service 3 heading to Cove from Rosemount Viaduct, passengers will travel along St Andrews Street towards the Gallowgate and continue on to Broad Street before heading down Market Street. Buses will continue straight ahead at the junction with Guild Street.

Passengers travelling on the number 12 heading to Torry will also travel along the Gallowgate route.

The number 20 heading to Dubford will not turn left into Guild Street but will carry on up Market Street and turn right on to Union Street.

Services 3 and 12 heading to Mastrick and Northfield will continue to use the existing route.

Meanwhile, a number of Stagecoach services are also affected by the changes.

From 6am until 6pm, several routes will be diverted due to the temporary closure of

Union Street between Bridge Street and Market Street.

These include services 14, 201, 218, 7B, X7 and X17.

Inbound buses into Aberdeen will follow their normal routes to Union Street before taking a right on to Bridge Street, continuing down Wapping Street then Carmelite Street before turning left on to Guild Street, right onto Market Street then entering the bus station for its final stop.

Buses leaving the station will turn on to Guild Street then go up Bridge Street before turning back on to Union Street and returning to its normal route.

Services 220, 420 and 37 will also be affected.

Those travelling towards the bus station will follow the normal route to Denburn Road, before going via Guild Street, Market Street then into the bus station, while those leaving the city will travel via Guild Street and Bridge Street before resuming normal routes.

Service 59 from ARI will be operating via Westburn Road, and will turn right on to Rosemount Terrace, before travelling via Skene Square, Denburn Road then on to Guild Street where normal service will resume.

Buses travelling from Guild Street to ARI will go via Bridge Street, Wapping Street, Denburn Road, Skene Square, Rosemount Terrace and then via Westburn Road before going back to its normal route.

A statement from Stagecoach thanked passengers for their patience at this time.

It added that services will not stop on Bridge Street, and they will also not serve the St Nicholas Kirk bus stops on Union Street.

A temporary bus stop will also be in place before the Woolmanhill Roundabout for passengers.

