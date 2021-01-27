New Aberdeen affordable homes plan gets green light

A property developer has been given the go-ahead to build new flats in Aberdeen.

First Endeavour LLP submitted an application to build 92 flats in a four-storey building at the former site of a truck servicing firm on Auchmill Road.

Now, planners have given the green light for the development at 218 Auchmill Road along with approval for landscaping, car park spaces and a combined heat and power (CHP) facility.

A consultation event was held in June 2019 on the proposals.

It was only attended by 10 people, however, the proposals received positive feedback and were supported by the community council.

The plans include the retention of existing trees surrounding the site and the applicants said the area was “already suited to this type of development”.

Access to the site will be via the A96/Auchmill Road in the north, where there is already a filter lane to allow traffic to cross the carriageway.

There will be a mixture of one, two, three and four-bedroom apartments.

Daniel Lewis, development management manager at Aberdeen City Council, said: “The delivery of housing on a disused brownfield site within the built-up area of the city which is accessible by public transport accords with the Scottish Planning Policy (SPP) presumption in favour of development that contributes to sustainable development.

“Adequate infrastructure exists to service the development, or can be enhanced in accordance with the expectations of Aberdeen Local Development Plan (ADLP).

“Delivery of a major affordable housing development on this site would accord with ALDP policy H5 (Affordable Housing). There would be no undue conflict with adjacent uses.

“It is considered that the form and layout of the revised proposals would result in the creation of an acceptable residential environment and accord with the amenity expectations of ALDP policy H2 (Mixed Use Areas), subject to provision of external amenity space and garden ground for the occupants.”