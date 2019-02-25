New Aberdeen academy forced to shut due to water supply issue

Aberdeen’s newest academy has been forced to close this morning due to an issue with its water supply.

Lochside Academy, which opened in August last year, announced to parents the school was shutting at 10.30am.

In a post on social media, a spokesperson said: “School closing because no water at 1030.

“Buses arriving to collect pupils ASAP.

“Pupils that cannot go home have been told they can remain in assembly hall.

“Parents can collect children from school as normal during day.‬”

Costing £47 million to create, the academy caters for more than 1,000 pupils from the catchment areas of Torry, Kincorth, Cove and Nigg.