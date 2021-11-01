Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

New £8m health centre to be built in Aberdeen – and here’s how it will put patients first

By Ben Hendry
01/11/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 01/11/2021, 11:57 am
How the new Northfield health centre will look.

A “patient-friendly” health centre will be built to replace three ageing Aberdeen GP surgeries at a cost of more than £8 million.

Council planning bosses have signed off on proposals for the cutting edge facility to be built on Howes Road in Northfield.

An acre of land next to Orchard Brae and Heathryburn schools has been earmarked for the development.

It will replace the downtrodden Denburn Medical Centre, Northfield Surgery and Mastrick Clinic.

A glimpse into the future of healthcare.

Local health chiefs unveiled the scheme in 2019 and had hoped for it to be open by the start of this year.

But it emerged last December that it had been delayed by the pandemic.

The Greenferns plans will mean a change of routine for thousands of patients, but documents lodged with the local authority explain how the new centre should benefit them.

What will patients get out of it?

Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership (ACHSCP) says the centre will be “user-friendly” and “patient-orientated”.

They describe the “de-institutionalised” layout as being “welcoming and extremely simple to navigate”.

It will also use more video consultation, so there will be less need to travel to appointments for many.

A concept image shows the state-of-the-art design inside.

What if I don’t want to travel to Northfield to visit the doctor?

A report which went before councillors in 2019 detailed the “poor condition of the current Denburn health centre”.

It said the building was “unfit for purpose, with a limited period of operational use” – with “limited life” left in the Northfield and Mastrick premises too.

The papers said they have “no further expansion space”.

The Denburn Medical Centre, in Rosemount, is “no longer fit for purpose”. Pictured by Darrell Benns

However, it was said that Denburn patients who live in the city centre and don’t wish to travel to Northfield will be found places at the Health Village on Frederick Street.

How will this new Northfield health centre affect staff?

The planning documents say the welfare of staff has been key to forming the design of the new super-sized practice.

The complex is shaped to “enhance their social welfare, given the amount of time they will be in the building and given the often stressful practice they might be involved in”.

A drawing detailing how the multi-million-pound new venue will look.

How big is Northfield health centre going to be?

Drawings submitted with the proposals show there will be eight consulting rooms for GPs, further rooms for nursing staff and a waiting area for patients inside the one-and-a-half storey building.

The proposals include 18 parking spaces for staff and a further 36 for patients and visitors.

ACHSCP says the “expansive” site will offer countryside views to the north, south and west.

Along with the nearby schools, they say it will “create a community-based campus”.

The building has been designed to offer plenty of room for staff and patients.

You can see the plans for yourself here.

