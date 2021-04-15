New £850,000 veterinary teaching centre to open in Aberdeen

Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) is investing £850,000 to create a “top-of-the-class” veterinary teaching centre in Aberdeen.

The Veterinary Clinical Skills Centre will be located at the college’s Craibstone Campus and is expected to open in September.

The ten-room teaching centre opening date will coincide with the start of the 2021-2022 Academic Year.

The centre will provide hands-on veterinary teaching facilities including laboratories for diagnosing animal disease.

Embracing cutting-edge digital technology, 360-degree cameras, video streaming and touchscreen displays will connect remote learners to the campus.

Also to feature is a mock vet practice including a consultation room and pharmacy.

More than 100 students will study and learn at the centre each year.

Caroline Argo, dean of SRUC’s North Faculty said: “Our new Veterinary Clinical Skills Centre will offer one of the best experiences for students of veterinary nursing and other animal-related programmes across the country.

“Rural veterinary practices are vital for farming and rural life and they face challenges when it comes to finding veterinary nurses and support teams.

“By focusing on the development of talented new professionals for rural practices, our graduates will have the skills, knowledge and opportunities for long, successful and fulfilling careers.”

The Veterinary Clinical Skills Centre has been designed by Aberdeenshire firm MAC Architects in partnership with SRUC’s staff and students.

Its opening will allow the campus to welcome veterinary nursing students; a degree usually taught at SRUC’s Dumfries Barony campus.

Similarly, digital technology investment is planned for Barony to create learning opportunities for students across SRUC’s campuses.

The centre will also deliver short courses to professional vets during weekends, evenings and throughout summer.

As a result, it will create a hub for veterinary skills development for the whole of the North-east.

© Scotland's Rural College

Last year, SRUC put forward long term proposals for the Craibstone Campus expansion.

Proposals included new teaching facilities focused on animal health and supporting skills for rural veterinary practice partnership and new halls of residence.

The college’s expansion masterplan is set to be carried out on a 10 to 15-year timescale.

Recently, new equestrian facilities were announced for Craibstone, also due to be completed in September.

In addition, investment in student welfare facilities at Tulloch Farm was announced.

With student numbers increasing, SRUC is appealing for veterinary practices from across the north-east to provide placements for students.

This will help practices find new talent for veterinary assistant roles and support the wider profession.