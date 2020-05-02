New 5G mast would boost coverage in Aberdeen says planning documents

Plans for a new telecommunications mast in preparation for the rollout of 5G have been lodged with Aberdeen City Council.

Mono Consultants Ltd has submitted the application on behalf of Cornerstone, a joint venture between Telefonica and Vodafone, for the mast, which would be built on Westburn Drive near the Institute of Dentistry.

The 20-metre streetpole would have six antennae, a GPS module and cabinets.

A statement submitted by the company in support of the planning application reads: “There is a specific technical requirement to provide new 5G coverage in this area of Aberdeen.

“To fit into the operator’s single grid network, a new streetworks style base station is required for Vodafone’s service, in close proximity of the existing streetworks-style base station that will be retained and in due course be upgraded for Telefonica’s service.”