A new leisure centre and library will open in Lossiemouth next week.

The £42million centre, which is also the campus for the town’s high school, will open to the public on Monday.

It includes a 20-metre long swimming pool, a fitness room, changing areas including accessible changing and a library.

All facilities are integrated under one roof at the multi-million-pound campus on Coulardbank Road.

Due to government restrictions, which are to ease on Monday, capacity limitations are in place for leisure bookings.

All attending will have to pre-book in order to comply with contact tracing methods.

‘Can’t wait to welcome our customers back’

Lossiemouth Sports and Community Centre’s leisure supervisor, Karen Cheshire, said: “There’s been such a build-up of anticipation from the community as they watched the progress of the build.

“We’re delighted with our new facilities and can’t wait to welcome our customers back.

“It’s fantastic to see this local investment which will allow us to showcase the health and wellbeing benefits of exercise, and bring the community together in a purpose-built, accessible centre.”

Those wishing to access the library services are able to order and collect, with visits for browsing and PC use recommencing on Monday.

The library is due to open between Tuesdays and Saturdays with opening hours to be displayed on Moray Council’s website.

Kathryn McDonald, acting systems and support librarian, said: “We’ve been so excited about this move, and we’ve worked flat out over the past couple of weeks to get everything moved, set up and ready to go.

“We’re looking forward to working alongside Lossiemouth High School to provide an excellent service for members of the public and students alike.”

Funding for the project has come from Moray Council and the Scottish Futures Trust, with the project delivered by Hub North Scotland.

Balfour Beatty was the main contractor involved in the build.