New section of North-east road to open as work continues on bypass

A new section of a busy commuter road is to open for the first time.

Drivers will get a chance to drive on the 3km stretch of the A90 at Foveran near Ellon.

The road is expected to open tomorrow as part of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR).

Traffic from the A90 between Bridgend and Foveran will be diverted on to the new section.

It will have a 50mph speed restriction and there will one lane of traffic in each direction similar to the current A90.

The existing A90 will be closed by the contractor at the B9000 Fountainbleau junction, – which heads to Newburgh to the east and Pitmedden to the west – for eight weeks.

Work to construct a new roundabout and additional carriageway for the new A90 is the cause of the closure.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “After this new section of road has been opened by the contractor, motorists will be able to drive over a new 3km section of the A90 for the first time.

“Along with the closure of a section of the existing A90, this will allow the contractor to undertake other key works in the area.

“This new section of road, along with the traffic management measures the contractor will put in place, will bring drivers into close proximity with road workers, so we are strongly encouraging road users to apply more caution than usual when driving through or near this section of the A90.”

The spokesman encouraged motorists to adhere to the speed limits in place.

He said: “Road users should also observe the 50mph speed restriction and road signage to enhance their safety, as well as the safety of others.”

