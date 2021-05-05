New £34,000 security camera system installed in Turriff

A £34,000 security camera system has been installed to improve safety in a north-east town.

Although Turriff is described as anything but a “crime hotspot” its business association has installed the new CCTV system, linked to the police station in The Square, to provide added peace of mind for residents and shop owners there.

The round-the-clock cameras, installed by Turriff Business Association and funded by Aberdeenshire Council via grant money from the Scottish Government’s town centre pot, have gone live this week.

‘Not a crime hotspot’

Marj Chalmers, chairwoman of the 65-strong member association said the project came about through public consultations which showed that “whilst Turriff is not a crime hotspot, this project will help to give businesses, visitors and the local community reassurances for their safety and wellbeing”.

Town councillor Alastair Forsyth suggested the system, similar to that installed in Peterhead recently, could help bolster trade in the high street by attracting even more businesses.

He said: “Several towns in Scotland and elsewhere in the UK have reaped the benefits of CCTV, improving security and wellbeing of residents and visitors alike.

“Turriff can pride itself in being added to this number.

“Turriff is a welcoming, modern and forward-looking town with an award-winning traditional High Street.

“It has excellent levels of service and amenity with lots on offer from our retail businesses, museum, playparks, sporting facilities, boating pond, and caravan sites, as well as a wealth of heritage and architecture on offer.

“All of this is supported by a fantastic range of eateries catering for all tastes and budgets.

Round-the-clock surveillance

“I am certain that Turriff will be an ever-better destination for locals and visitors alike, sound in the knowledge that their safety, health, and wellbeing is foremost in our minds.”

The cameras will be linked the local police station and will be checked where necessary.

Sergeant Richard Barnwell from the Formartine local policing team added: “Turriff is an extremely safe place to live and work and the primary purpose of the system is to ensure that continues to be the case.

“The new system, by its mere presence, will assist in preventing and reducing all crime types in the area and provide local officers an excellent tool to assist in the detection of crimes that do occur.

“It is hoped that the system will reduce the fear of crime and make Turriff an even safer community to live and visit.”