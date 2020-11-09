New 20mph speed limit plan for north-east housing development

Councillors are being asked to approve a 20mph speed limit at a new north-east housing development.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Garioch area committee will discuss proposed speed limits for Corskie Park in Dunecht, following the approval of homes.

Councillors are recommended to approve the commencement of statutory proceedings needed to enforce a new speed limit and approve the 20mph plan as long as no valid objections are received that cannot be resolved.

A report to councillors states: “Following this Committee meeting it is proposed to undertake a four-week statutory consultation with interested parties such as the RAC, Road Haulage Association and others.

“This would be followed by a 21-day public consultation with site notices erected at the affected location and giving anyone who wishes to object to the making of the order the opportunity to do so.

“The development has been designed to meet the requirements for the introduction of a mandatory 20mph speed limit. It is therefore proposed to introduce a mandatory 20mph speed limit on Corskie Park.”

Councillors will discuss the report when they meet virtually tomorrow.