Nevis Ensemble launches project to create new piece of music about Aberdeen

As part of the celebrations for the Year of Coasts and Waters 2021 supported by Aberdeen Performing Arts, Nevis Ensemble will launch its postponed Water Stories project later this year.

This project will see composer Lisa Robertson work with young people from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire in online creative music workshops that will result in a brand new piece of music centred on the local area and the experiences of the young participants.

Nevis Ensemble, artistically led by Holly Mathieson and Jon Hargreaves, will then visit Aberdeen in August for a number of public and community concerts around the area, including the premiere of the newly written work, performed by Nevis musicians and the young participants.

The project is open to young people aged 12-18 living in Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire. No previous musical experience is necessary, although those who already have experience on an instrument or as a singer are especially encouraged to join.

During the project’s four Zoom sessions – which will be held later this month and in May – participants will also work with the musicians on their general musicianship and skills.

The street orchestra’s chief executive, Jamie Munn said: ”We are so pleased to be able to run this project supported by Year of Coasts and Waters 2021.

“As well as working with talented young people from Aberdeen, we can’t wait to bring our musicians to the city later in the summer for some live performances.

“Nevis last visited in 2018 as part of the wonderful celebrations to reopen the Aberdeen Music Hall, so it has been a while.

“We have definitely been missing our audiences over the last year, and are looking forward to sharing the results of this project with the people of Aberdeen.”

If you or someone you know would like to help create an exciting new piece of music for Aberdeen, apply by visiting https://bit.ly/3sEOtr3 by Friday April 23.