Networking group set up to help north-east businesses

A networking group has been launched to support businesses across northern Aberdeenshire.

Network North East has been set up to unite local businesses through networking, information sharing and identifying ways of supporting each other’s business activity and growth.

Founding member Neil McLeod of Property Partners said that the Turriff area alone has more than 600 businesses operating in the surrounding area.

He said: “At the moment there aren’t many networking opportunities unless you want to travel to Aberdeen or elsewhere, so Network North East was set up to address that need.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The organisation’s free launch event will be held at the Baden Powell Centre in Turriff from 7pm to 9pm tomorrow.

Registration can be completed via the Network North East Launch Facebook page or by e-mailing contact@networknortheast.co.uk