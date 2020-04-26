Networking event to connect north-east businesses

An online networking session is to connect businesses in the north-east.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) is hosting an online event to give individuals the opportunity to meet and expand their network with other business owners.

Open to all businesses in the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire area, the virtual meeting will allow both FSB members and non-members to attend.

The event will be hosted by David Groundwater, development manager at FSB, and Jim Aitken, FSB membership advisor.

They will give a regular FSB local update while ensuring individuals get the most from their membership.

It will be followed by the chance to freely network with other business owners online and via the chatroom.

The organisation offers its members a wide range of vital business services, including advice, financial expertise, support and a voice heard in government.

FSB aims to help smaller businesses achieve their ambitions.

The event is free to attend and will be held on Monday from 11am to 12noon.

Joining instructions will be sent to the email address given upon registration one hour before the event commences.

To register, visit bit.ly/3eH6AHa

For general inquiries regarding the event itself, email gregory.spencer@fsb.org.uk or telephone 07711 486 763.