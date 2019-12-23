Network issues hit Vodafone customers in Aberdeen

Vodafone customers in Aberdeen are experiencing service issues today.

According to the mobile network’s website, there are issues across the city.

In particular the AB16, AB10 and AB24 areas appear to be affected.

A statement on their website said: “There’s a problem with our mobile network in this area at the moment that may be causing issues with your service.

“We’re sorry if you’re experiencing any disruption, we know how frustrating this can be.

“Unfortunately, it’s taking us a little longer than we expected to fix this issue – sorry for the delay.”

Vodafone have been contacted for more details