North-east church bids for netting barrier for birds

A north-east church has submitted plans to add bird netting to the listed structure.

The River Church on Castle Street, Banff, has applied for permission to install the barrier above the front door to deter roosting pigeons.

Work would be carried out to remove any nesting material before the nets were put in place on the C-listed building.

Documents submitted along with the application said the netting would be used so birds cannot continue to access the lights in an alcove between the main door and the four pillars outside the church.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The report said the move would mean the building was kept clean.

It added: “The most appropriate and recommended system would be to install bird netting to the roof area just below the lights and behind the pillars as this will provide a permanent and physical barrier so birds cannot access the lights.”