NESCol wins diversity and sustainability award

North East Scotland College was praised for its Shell Girls in Energy initiative at the virtual Green Gown Awards.

NESCol won the Next Generation Learning and Skills category at the virtual ceremony on 24 March.

The Green Gown Awards UK and Ireland celebrate exceptional sustainability initiatives undertaken by universities and colleges.

Pete Smith, NESCol’s Vice Principal Finance and Resources, said: “We’re delighted to have won a very keenly contested category.

“Diversity and sustainability are central to our ambitions for NESCol and the region.

“Shell Girls in Energy demonstrates the proactive approach being taken and has captured the imagination of participants and our industry partners.

“It has been a valuable collaboration and showcases work to drive energy transition and embrace the opportunities the North East has to be a leader in low carbon technology.”

More than 145 S3 – S6 pupils from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire take part in Shell Girls in Energy programme this year.

Of the 650 pupils who have attended the programme in previous years, over 75% have pursued engineering after leaving school.

John Raine, of Shell UK Limited, said: “The way we live is increasingly being shaped by science and technology.

“Our vision is to equip future generations of problem-solvers and innovators with the understanding to lead us as society changes.

“We want the UK and North-East Scotland to have the engineering skills to make a difference in decades to come.

That’s why our partnership with NESCol through the Shell Girls in Energy programme is so important.”