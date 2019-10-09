NESCol Graduations: Huntly footballer dreams of seeing the world

Huntly footballer Glenn Murison was among those graduating from North East Scotland College.

The midfielder, 21, was inspired to enrol on a mechanical engineering course alongside completing an apprenticeship.

He said: “I did day release at NESCol as well as working full-time, which meant I was able to learn the theory side and get hands-on experience at the same time.

“It’s been great to take the extra knowledge I learned at college into the workplace.

“As for the future, I want to keep progressing and hopefully see the world as part of my job.”