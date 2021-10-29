NESCol duo recognised with prestigious SQA Student Awards

The outstanding contribution of two north-east students has been recognised at a national awards event.

Eilidh Morrison and Karen Watson have been named as winners of the Scottish Qualifications Authority Student Awards 2021.

The pair had their academic achievements celebrated as part of the North East Scotland College’s (NESCol) virtual graduations this week.

Eilidh Morrison – ‘a true inspiration’

The aspiring scientist who is registered as blind and has Asperger’s attended college with the help of her guide dog Joel.

As part of her course, she undertook a series of experiments to analyse the content of Joel’s prescription dog food and excelled academically.

She has also been heavily involved in a range of voluntary activities for a number of years, including serving as a member of the Scottish Youth Parliament.

Alistair McKay, SQA Regional Manager, said: “Eilidh is a true inspiration – whilst successfully undertaking an HND Applied Science, she has been a tireless ambassador for other young people with sight loss and has encouraged children into science education through her role as a STEM Ambassador.”

Balancing act

Karen Watson started her journey at NESCol on a part-time basis with evening classes into the introduction to sport and exercise massage.

Miss Watson then progressed to NC level, again with evening class before embarking onto the full-time HNC.

She had to reduce her hours at work to accommodate her study commitments and put in extra hours to master her specialism before setting up her own business in sport and remedial massage.

She impressed the judges with her perseverance, commitment and willingness to support her classmates at NESCol.

Mr McKay added: “Karen showed great commitment and resilience as she balanced working life with achieving an NC, an HNC Soft Tissue Therapy and then starting her own business in sport and remedial massage. Congratulations to Eilidh and Karen, from everyone at SQA.”

‘Well-earned awards’

NESCol principal Neil Cowie said: “My congratulations go to Eilidh and Karen for their success and to all those who were nominated. There was an exceptionally high standard and the judging panel did not have an easy task.

“These well-earned awards reflect not only the achievements within College of our 2021 winners but also their contributions to the wider community through volunteering and enterprise.

“It is always humbling to learn more about the impact our students have not only on those around them at NESCol but on the region as a whole, with Eilidh and Karen demonstrating that.”

The awards for colleges provide an opportunity to mark the achievements of outstanding students who have completed elements of an SQA qualification.