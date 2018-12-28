Neighbours tell of shock over alleged stabbing at Aberdeen flat

Detectives have charged a man following the death of another man at an Aberdeen high-rise.

As reported in later editions of yesterday’s Evening Express, police were called to a flat at Donside Court in Tillydrone shortly before 2am after receiving reports of an injured man.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but doctors were unable to save him. It is understood the man who died – who has not been named – suffered stab wounds.

Police said the death was being treated as suspicious and today officers confirmed a man had been charged. The 59-year-old is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died at this very difficult time.

“Our inquiries remain ongoing, however, we are content that this has been a contained incident.

“There will be an increased police presence in the Tillydrone area while our inquiries continue and the community is thanked for its patience and support.

“If anyone has information they believe may assist the police they are urged to contact officers on 101 using reference number 0334 of 27 December.”

Yesterday, officers could be seen guarding the 15th-floor landing of the 18-floor block while specialist scenes-of-crimes officers worked.

Other officers were carrying out door-to-door inquiries last night.

Neighbours have told of their shock following the death.

One said: “I arrived home from work at about 2.30am. There were about six police vans outside. I had no idea what it was all about but it’s quite shocking to hear someone has died.”

Another neighbour, whose flat is close to the flat where the man was found, said: “It is a real shock.

“My partner and I have had to call the police when there’s been music blaring out from that floor at 2am – and even 6am some days – but nothing like this has happened in the time I’ve lived here.”

Tillydrone councillor Ross Grant said: “I’m deeply shocked at hearing of this incident and I know residents both within the building and in surrounding streets have been left similarly alarmed about the news.

“I know residents have been checking in on one another to make sure they are okay and that’s testament to the strong sense of community here.

“My thoughts are with the victim’s friends and loved ones at this difficult time.”