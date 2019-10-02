Neighbours tell of shock after Aberdeen woman found dead

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of an Aberdeen woman.

A major investigation was launched by police after 54-year-old Margaret Robertson, known as Meg, was found dead on Friday.

She had been last seen on the ground floor of tower block Promenade Court, in Seaton, shortly before 7pm last Tuesday.

Officers cordoned off the area around her seventh-floor flat and a police incident van was parked outside the high-rise, before police confirmed her death as a murder inquiry.

Late last night police confirmed a 40-year-old man was being held in connection with Meg’s death.

Tributes have been paid to Meg by neighbours.

Carol Hay, who lives on the same floor as her, said she often met her in the communal areas of the block.

She said they always exchanged words when they met on the landing and Meg had asked to borrow some items from her.

Carol said: “I knew her just to say ‘hello, fine day’.

“She always spoke when I was getting the lift or on the landing.

“I would say ‘hello Meg, how are you?’ She always said she was going to see her daughter and granddaughter.

“Every time I met her she was talkative.” Another man, who did not want to be named, said: “She was a fine woman.”

Officers investigating her death had made a plea for anyone who saw her in the days before to get in touch.

Chief Inspector Davie Howieson, local area commander for the south of Aberdeen, reassured members of the public that significant investigations were being carried out by the police.

He said: “To that end, there will be an increased police presence in and around Promenade Court for the foreseeable future, including a police pod which will be manned 24 hours a day. I would urge any local residents who have concerns to approach the local officers or to attend at the police pod.”