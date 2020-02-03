Negative outlook for Aberdeen City Council’s finances

The outlook for Aberdeen City Council’s credit rating has been described as “negative” in its latest review.

In 2016, the council became the first local authority in Scotland to be given a credit rating, allowing it to issue bonds of £370 million on the London Stock Exchange.

The higher its rating, the more financially sound it is viewed and the easier it is for the authority to borrow money.

The council’s rating used to be Aa2 – the third best possible – but fell to Aa3 with a stable outlook in September 2017.

After the latest annual credit rating review, the rating has stayed at Aa3, but the outlook has been reduced to ‘negative’.

This was after the UK Government’s Aa2 rating outlook fell from ‘stable’ to ‘negative’ in November.

A new council report, to be considered by the city growth and resources committee at a Town House meeting on Thursday, said: “The downgrade in the outlook follows, and is in line with, the recent downgrade to the UK’s economic outlook.

“The credit profile also reflects a high likelihood the UK government intervene in the event of acute liquidity stress.”

