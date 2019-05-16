Nearly 900 Aberdeen homes without electricity after power cut

Nearly 900 homes in Aberdeen are without power this evening.

According to SSE, 882 properties in the AB15 area, which covers Rubislaw, Hazlehead and Craigiebuckler, lost supply at around 5pm.

The power cut is believed to have been caused by a fault with the high-voltage underground cables.

SSE is aware of the issue and expect and engineer to be on site shortly, with the aim of restoring supply by 8pm.

A statement on its website said: “Our engineers were alerted to a fault on the high-voltage underground cables affecting 882 properties in the AB15 area

“It was reported to us at 5.02pm and our engineers are on site.

“At the moment we’re estimating supplies to be restored by 8pm, however, some customers may see their supply restored before then.

SSE has apologised to its customers for any inconvenience the fault may have caused.