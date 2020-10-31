Nearly 80,000 people in north-east receive flu jab

North-east health bosses have revealed more than 76,000 people across the region have received their flu jabs – while extra staff have also been drafted in to help out.

NHS Grampian said the figure relates to those in the over-65 category, and people under the age of 65 who are living with a medical condition which makes them high risk.

The health board revealed extra staff have been drafted in to work at the flu helpline centre and deal with queries sent to a dedicated email account.

It comes after the health board initially struggled to deal with demand from patients looking for the vaccine.

Residents found that the booking line for vaccines was constantly engaged and some people have received their appointment letters late.

There was a surge in demand after the Scottish Government urged any eligible for the free jab to take it as part of measures to protect themselves during the winter and help protect the NHS.

Susan Webb, director of public health for NHS Grampian said she was “heartened” by the way the vaccination programme was going in the north-east.

She hopes that by mid-December the majority of people on the list will have received their jabs.

Ms Webb said: “I am really heartened by the progress we are making, and I hope this goes some way to reassure people across the region.

“Our priority right now remains those aged 65 and over and anyone aged 18-64 with a medical condition which puts them at increased risk. If people in either of those groups have not received a letter yet, please be patient.

“We are issuing hundreds of appointment letters each day. If you received details of your appointment with us too late, please accept my sincere apologies. We are arranging local ‘catch-up’ clinics to ensure everyone who wants to receive the vaccine can do so. Details of these will be advertised as soon as we can confirm them.

“I know our programme got off to a difficult start this year. We are adapting and refining our processes to deal with these issues. I am really pleased people are taking the risk of flu seriously and want to get the vaccine to protect themselves and those around them.

“I am absolutely confident that – in line with previous years – the majority of the programme will be completed by mid-December. This is when flu really begins to circulate and spread.”

School immunisations have just started, while community midwives in Aberdeenshire and Moray and the team at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital are supporting immunisation in pregnancy.

Ms Webb added: “I want to say thank you to all the people who’ve taken the time to write in and compliment us following their vaccination this year. The move to immunisation clinics and all the complications of Covid-19 can be daunting, but it is testament to the hard work and professionalism of our staff that so many have found it to be a simple and efficient process.”