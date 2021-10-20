Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nearly 80% of north-east adults ‘unaware’ of impact food waste has on carbon emissions

By David Mackay
20/10/2021, 2:26 pm Updated: 20/10/2021, 2:29 pm
Zero Waste Scotland wants people to re-examine attitudes to food waste.

Zero Waste Scotland research has found that nearly four in five Aberdonians are unaware food waste can have a bigger effect on climate change than plastic.

Studies done by the national charity have found that sending just 1kg of leftovers and scraps to landfill produces the same carbon emissions as 25,000 500ml plastic bottles.

The not-for-profit body is calling on locals to re-examine their attitudes to food waste – after finding 79% of adults in the north-east are unaware food could have a bigger impact on environment than plastic.

‘Vast majority unaware of food waste impact’

Research done by Zero Waste Scotland has found 65% of Aberdonians think reducing plastic is the best way to shrink their carbon footprint.

The agency has welcomed a change in attitudes in recent years towards the sight of bottles and packaging ahead of a forthcoming Scottish Government ban on single-use items.

Plastic bottles are a major source of beach pollution.

Campaigners are now hoping to highlight the real cost of food waste to encourage the same movement of mentality in the run-up to Cop26.

Iain Gulland, chief executive of Zero Waste Scotland, said: “The same shift now needs to happen for food waste.

“Our research shows that most Aberdonians think they are doing what they can for climate change, but the majority are unaware of the massive impact of food waste.

“We know people want to do their bit for the environment so our message is this – the easiest way you can fight climate change is by reducing the amount of food you waste. It’s as simple as that.”

Zero Waste Scotland’s findings come from a YouGov poll which sampled 1,004 adults with figures weighted to be representative of Scotland.

Tips to reduce food waste

  • Shop savvy – Over half of the food we throw away can be eaten so meal planning will help both your pockets and the planet.
  • Push pause – Freezing your food and being smarter with storage can help make the food you buy last longer.
  • Love leftovers – Get creative in the kitchen with leftovers to make the most of excess ingredients.